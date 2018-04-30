Google Search in India adds Knowledge Graph cards to quickly find exam results

India is a very important market for tech companies, with Google referring to the entire region as where the “next billion users” will come from. To that extent, it has launched a number of specialized products, with the latest being Knowledge Graph cards in Search for exam results.

Aimed at helping students access test scores without having to deal with hard to locate and slow to load sites, the latest Search card makes it easy to find JEE Main exam results.

When a student looks for “JEE Main results,” they will be able to directly find their scores and breakdowns from within Google Search. They simply have to enter their roll number and date of birth into a new Knowledge Graph card:

Working directly with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Google notes that these exam results will be available on the Google Search results page as soon as they are announced. Additionally, the data is handled securely and will be removed after users exit out.

Besides the detailed results, the Knowledge Graph card features a link to confirm the results on the official JEE site. Google has worked with the CBSE to ensure that the data is handled securely and used only for the Knowledge Graph feature, with the scores deleted after users are finished viewing it.

Meanwhile, Google is adding Knowledge Graph results with information on other popular Indian exams. With the company noting that 260 million students in India spend “countless hours” preparing for exams, new cards will note important dates, other information, and the link to register for GATE, SSC CGL, CAT, and other tests.

