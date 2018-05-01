Google Assistant rolling out ‘Stocks’ to its list of services

Google Assistant continues to add new first-party capabilities and update existing functionality, like remembering podcast playback across devices. Its latest feature is slightly more minor and sees the addition of a “Stocks” section to Settings.

Nintendo Switch

As we first spotted and enabled in an APK Insight last month, the Google Assistant Services list now features a new menu called “Stocks.” It is rolling out (via Android Police) as of this morning to several, but not all of the devices we’ve checked.

Appearing in Assistant settings, it shows up at the bottom of the list and just serves as a simple shortcut to the existing settings in the Google app to manage stocks.

A list of stocks have long been displayed in the Upcoming tab of the Google Feed and occasionally send notifications during price drops or increases. Tapping the overflow menu on that card lets users “Customize stocks.”

This new way to access through Google Assistant is slightly more convenient for those who frequently use the feature and comes as more and more controls are centralized in this Services list for Assistant.

Meanwhile, Assistant might be adding more financial smarts in the future. Possible features include being able to ask “Hey Google, how are my stocks doing?” and getting a brief verbal or even visual summary on devices like smart displays.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: