Google announces Android P w/ gesture navigation, adaptive battery/brightness, and digital wellbeing

The first release of Android P in March focussed on announcing new features specifically for developers. At I/O 2018, Google is detailing more user-facing features like Android P’s new gesture navigation, adaptive battery that uses AI to optimize usage, and digital wellbeing features. Intelligence, simplicity, digital wellbeing are the focus of this release.

Intelligence

AI is the core of the operating system with Google working with Deep Mind for this release. Adaptive Brightness uses on-device machine learning to reduce the times users need to manually adjust brightness. Meanwhile, with ML Kit, developers have access to image labeling, text recognition, and face detection.

Simplicity

Meanwhile, Android P is predicting the next actions users will launch that builds off on suggested apps at the top of the Android launcher. App Actions is live throughout the OS, including in Google Search. With Slices, interactive snippets of installed app UI can be surfaced throughout the OS, like in Search results. For example, searching “Hawaii” in Search will surface a slight of images from Google Photos.

Android P emphasizes “simplicity,” starting with the navigation bar. It makes multitasking more approachable with a swipe app entering the new Recents screen. Swiping up again gives users access to the app list. A “quick scrub” gesture on the new pill home button allows users to swipe right to access the timeline of apps.

Digital Wellbeing

Digital wellbeing is the third theme of Android P starting with a dashboard that notes how often you are using apps, unlocking your phone, and what notifications you get. Users can break down into any app to see a usage breakdown, while users can directly link to a dedicated section in the app.

Time limits help users restrict how much time an app is used every day. A nudge will note users when they are approaching the limit, with the app icon grayed out for the rest of the day. A wind down helps users get to sleep earlier, with features like graying the screen to encourage you to stop using your device.

