With the release of Android P, Google refined the new volume slider’s UI that we first saw in the Developer Preview 1. The company also made it so that the phone’s volume rocker only changes media volume by default. Because of this, the process of adjusting the ring volume can be confusing. Here’s how it works.

How to change the ringtone volume on Android P

When you hit either the volume up or down buttons, you will see a new interface pop up on the right side of the screen. From top to bottom you will see the current state of the phone’s notification sound (ring, vibrate, silent), the media volume, and a gear icon to take you to settings.

When nothing is playing and you hit the volume rocker, you are just adjusting the media volume. But if someone is calling you, pressing the volume rocker will show an expanded volume interface and change the ring volume.

But what if someone isn’t calling you and you want to adjust the ring volume? Well, that’s where that gear button becomes useful. When you tap on the icon, you will be taken to the Sound menu that we’ve seen in previous versions of Android. Here you can slide the Media, Alarm, and Ring volume to whichever level you like.

It’s unfortunate that Google requires users to take so many steps to change something as simple as the ring volume, but hopefully, this gets updated before Android P’s official launch.

