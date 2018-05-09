Google rolling out its refreshed Material Design Theme to Drive on the web [Gallery]

Last month’s Gmail revamp introduced a refreshed Material Design on the web. This Material Design Theme is now coming to the Google Drive web client to match its fellow G Suite products and Google’s new look.

According to Google, the new interface is designed to be “responsive and efficient,” while feeling “cohesive” with the rest of the G Suite family of apps, like Gmail and Calendar.

Currently, the top-left corner of G Suite apps include the Google wordmark and name of the service. As first launched with Gmail in April, the app icon replaces “Google” and joins its name. For G Suite customers, Google moves a company’s custom logo to the top-right next to the user avatar. This change was already detailed with the new Google bar.

Drive adopts the pill-shaped “New” button with four Google-colored “plus” icons to open a Doc, Sheet, Slide, and initiate a file upload. Meanwhile, the site’s background is now stark white instead of the current light gray. Various cards for files, folders, and the Quick Access cards are now rounded with fainter outlines, and a new font for headers.

Lastly, the help and settings icons have been elevated to the right of the search bar for quicker access. These changes apply to the app’s other tabs, while supporting Team Drives and other G Suite customizations.

As Google notes, there’s “no change in functionality,” with this update rolling out to all Google Drive users in the coming weeks.

