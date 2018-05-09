Google Pixel Buds rolling out customizable ‘Spoken notifications’ on an app-by-app basis

In March, our APK Insight of the Google app revealed upcoming capabilities for Pixel Buds like customizing the double-tap gesture and in-ear detection. Today, the Google app is adding a new setting for the headphones to customize and better control the notification experience.

Since launch, the Google app has featured a generic switch to entirely enable or disable “Spoken notifications” that get sent to Assistant headphones. That toggle located in Assistant settings under the Devices section is now a menu.

Up top is the same toggle, but underneath is a list of all your installed apps with messaging clients prioritized and displayed first. By default, those apps can send notifications. However, all other apps are unchecked and have to be selected to get those notifications on Pixel Buds.

This useful feature should help users better manage what they hear, and is more refined than just entirely disabling “Spoken notifications.” This is a nice upgrade that appears to be done through the Google app, rather than a new firmware version for Pixel Buds.

This option is appearing for us on version 8.2 of the Google app.

