Polk Assist is a new Google Assistant smart speaker ‘built for the love of music’

The selection of Google Assistant speakers has grown massively over the past year, with a speaker available for any setup. Now, Polk Audio is jumping into the ring with its new Polk Assist speaker…

The Polk Assist is a new Google Assistant smart speaker which is going on sale “soon” that is designed around audio quality. If you’re at all familiar with Polk Audio, that should come as no surprise, as the company has a reputation for providing stellar audio quality across its portfolio of products.

With its first Google Assistant speaker, Polk Audio has a pretty simple form factor at play, This is a speaker-first product which has a 1-inch tweeter and 3.5-inch woofer which Polk says delivers “room-filling sound.” With Polk, I wouldn’t doubt that even with the small form factor, but don’t expect a Google Home Max or anything.

As you’d expect from any Assistant speaker, Google Cast support is built-in, and you can, of course, ask the Assistant to play music from sources like Spotify, Google Play Music, and other popular services.

Pricing on the Polk Assist lands at a fairly reasonable $199, putting it in competition with options such as JBL’s Link series. If you’re interested, the product will be available on Polk’s site soon, shipping June 4th.

Polk Assist – the smart speaker designed for music – with the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in. Featuring premium sound, Polk Assist is designed for music enthusiast. Perfect for the kitchen, bedroom and family room. Ask questions, control your home and fill your home with the joy of music – using just your voice. Polk – Expect Great Sound.

