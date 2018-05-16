Download the official OnePlus 6 wallpapers here [Gallery]

- May. 16th 2018 10:11 am PT

The OnePlus 6 was just announced, and the artist behind the handset’s new wallpapers has already published all of the different images so that you can download and use them on your current device.

Orders for the OnePlus 6 don’t kick off until May 22, but that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying some of the upcoming phone’s exclusive artwork.

The artist gives the below description about the process for creating the different wallpapers:

This time, the brief I got from OnePlus expressed the need for a more clean, yet artistic OnePlus approach. To clearly present the bezel-less screen, without disturbing the icons on the home screen I got to create five vibrant, clean and soft wallpapers which I hope you will enjoy using for a long time.

Below is just a handful of the different wallpapers coming with the OnePlus 6. The 2K, 4K, and Never Settle versions of each wallpaper can be downloaded here.

OnePlus 6

