Google Home Max is now available in Canada for $499 CAD

Google has today announced that the biggest and baddest of the Google Home family, the Home Max, is now available in Canada. You’ll be able to purchase the device in both “chalk” and “charcoal” at both the online Google Store and at Best Buy for $499 CAD.

As mentioned, the Google Home Max is going to give you the biggest sound if music is your primary smart speaker use case. It has stereo speakers that get way louder than pretty much any smart speaker on the market, it has a line-in port, and it can wirelessly pair with another Home Max for even bigger sound if you want to set up a makeshift DJ stand or something.

The speaker also features Smart Sound, which allows the speaker to optimize its sound output for the room its in. You won’t notice the feature because it’s something that works in the background — continuously improving how the Home Max sounds no matter where it is in the room.

If you’re in the Google ecosystem and you already have other Google Homes, and you’re looking for a really nice “fancy speaker” that will fill an entire room with awesome sound, then the Google Home Max is just a great-sounding, super-smart, and more-than-capable choice. But even if you’ve yet to enter the Google Home ecosystem, I still recommend the Max. It’s a much bigger Google Home, and it’s the most expensive Google Home, but it’s also the best Google Home.

According to the Google Store’s country availability page, Canadians can now buy the Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL, Google Home Mini, Google Home, Google Home Max, Google Wifi, a slew of the most popular Nest products, Chromecast, Chromecast Audio, and Chromecast Ultra, the Pixelbook, the Daydream View VR headset, Google Cardboard, and Google Pixel Buds.

9to5Google’s Take

It’s good to see Canada get the same products we’ve been able to buy in the US for months. Interestingly, the list of products available is still missing one product from last fall’s October event: Google Clips, which is a US-exclusive for now (and perhaps forever).