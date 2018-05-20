How to stream the 2018 Billboard Music Awards live on Chromecast, Android, Chrome OS, and Android TV

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards are taking place tonight, May 20, 2018, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Here’s how to watch the award show hosted by Kelly Clarkson live on Android, Chrome OS, Chromecast, Android TV, and more…

The Billboard Music Awards will take place today, May 20, at 5pm PT / 8pm ET with coverage from the red carpet starting at 3pm PT / 6pm ET. NBC will be exclusively broadcasting the entire event live for your enjoyment.

How to stream the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Android, Chrome OS, Android TV, and Chromecast

If you’re interested in watching live red carpet arrivals, you can stream the official coverage for free on Twitter (live.twitter.com/BBMAs).

But to watch the actual Billboard Music Awards, you’re going to need a cable/satellite subscription. Once you have either your own login or someone else’s, you can stream the show on NBC’s website or by downloading the official NBC app for Android.

Streaming services

Of course, if you don’t want to rely on the app or online livestreams, you can quickly sign up for a TV streaming service online. Best yet, if you’ve never signed up for any of these services before, they all offer some form of free trials.

If it’s available in your market, you can check out YouTube TV. Just like with other streaming television services, YouTube TV includes the NBC network. Best yet, if you haven’t tried YouTube TV out for yourself, you can create an account and get seven days free. It’ll set you back $40 a month if you decide not to cancel your account.

Four other TV services that will allow you to watch the 2018 Billboard Music Awards include PlayStation Vue, Hulu, Sling TV, and DirecTV Now. Of the three, Sling TV is the cheapest option. For $25 a month, you can access the Sling Blue tier which includes the NBC broadcast. Two other services, PlayStation Vue and Hulu Live, will set you back $40 a month. Lastly, DirecTV Now’s ‘Live a Little’ tier will set you back $35 a month. Thankfully, none of these require a contract so you can cancel your plan at any time.

It doesn’t matter which of the four providers you might choose from because all of them have a free Android application, and can cast the livestream to your Chromecast-compatible televisions.

Learn more about the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

You can check out the official Billboard Music Awards website. Additionally, you can read about all of the different nominated singers, songs, and more. If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.