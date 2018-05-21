LG announces Q7, Q7+, and Q7a, a trio of mid-range Android phones w/ 5.5-inch displays

It’s easy to forget sometimes that Android OEMs make tons of phones outside their typical flagship lineups. Today, LG has announced a trio of mid-range devices under the “Q” brand (no, not the ThinQ brand, that’s different) that offer a lot of what you’d expect with mid-range alternatives to the high-end G series…

These are all Q7 phones, so it shouldn’t be surprising that they really aren’t that different from each other. They all have the same 5.5-inch FHD+ FullVision 18:9 display, a pair of unnamed (probably Qualcomm Snapdragon) Octa-Core processor configurations, and the same basic external aesthetic.

Where they differ are those minor spec points — the Q7+ has more RAM and storage and a higher-megapixel rear camera. The Q7 and Q7a feature 3GB/32GB configurations with 13MP rear cameras, while the Q7+ has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, along with a 16MP shooter.

As is to be expected, LG is once again throwing in the AI buzzword in the press release for these phones, specifically calling out the “QLens” feature which is pretty similar to Google Lens in practicality (but probably way worse).

LG also included QLens in the new Q7, a useful camera AI feature until now only available on LG’s premium smartphones. Leveraging AI technology for image recognition, QLens lets users use the camera to improve the image searching and online shopping experience.

Everything else (besides a few little features that were G7 exclusives until now) is pretty business-as-usual here. They have headphone jacks, “Hi-Fi quality audio,” fingerprint sensors, and they’re more durable than the all-glass flagships of the day.

If you live in Europe and want a mid-range LG phone for some reason, you’ll be able to pick one of these up next month. LG says that “countries in the Americas and Asia” will be getting them in the months following. No word on US availability or pricing, yet.