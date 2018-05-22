Twitter killing its Android TV app that didn’t even let you tweet

Fun fact: Twitter has an Android TV app. Or, it had an Android TV app.

Debuted alongside counterparts on other platforms, Twitter’s big screen app has been available for a couple of years at this point, and today, the company has announced it’s being discontinued.

Announced on Twitter’s support account earlier today, the company revealed that it’s pulling the plug on its official apps for Android TV, Roku, and Xbox on May 24th.

If you’re unfamiliar with those apps, and you probably are, they’re basically used for watching videos posted to Twitter. You can’t tweet from it, you can’t see your timeline from it, and you didn’t even need to sign in to your account to use it.

Needless to say, these apps were never very popular. User reviews across the board have been pretty abysmal mostly due to the lack of features, but also due to the performance problems that have plagued the Android TV app.

It’s almost definitely for the best that Twitter is killing off these apps, as they’ll let the company give focus on more important things, like trying to continue turning a profit.

On Thursday, May 24, Twitter for Roku, Twitter for Android TV and Twitter for Xbox will no longer be available. To get the full Twitter experience, visit https://t.co/fuPJa3nVky on your device or desktop. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 22, 2018

