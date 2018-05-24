9to5Toys Lunch Break: Best Buy Memorial Day Sale, Google Home Deals from $80, Nest Thermostat Bundles, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy Early Memorial Day Sale: Google Home Deals, Samsung Galaxy Offers, HDTVs $300 off, more
Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale is packed with Google Home discounts starting at $80
Nest 3rd Gen. Learning Thermostat + FREE Google Home Mini $200 shipped ($270+ value)
Apple’s current gen 15″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar is now $450 off + more
Apple’s 15″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar is great for content creation (late 2016), now $400+ off
Apple’s 13.3″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar (256GB) now $329+ off: $1,470 shipped
Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar & 512GB SSD at $300 off: $1,700 shipped
Best Buy now offering up to $250 off current gen non-Touch Bar MacBook Pros
Best Buy now takes up to $200 off iPhone 8/Plus: 256GB Plus down to $750
Amazon Anker Accessory Sale from $7: PowerLine II USB-C Cables, Chargers, mor
Behind the Screens: Chance’s clean iMac-powered blogging setup
Learn with Me: How to stream PS4 games with Elgato software and hardware [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Save up to $200 on select monitors at Best Buy starting at $85 shipped: HP, Alienware, more
Levi’s Memorial Day Weekend Event: 30% off sitewide with jeans & shirts from $14
- Best Buy now offering refurb Apple HomePod in Space Gray or White for $315 shipped
- Apple TV 4K 64GB + SteelSeries Wireless Controller: $200 for today only ($250 value)
- Nespresso Vertuo Coffee/Espresso Maker $120 shipped for today only (Refurb, Orig. $250)
- Best Buy takes 15% off select Ring Cameras starting at $170 shipped
- Philips Hue White Ambiance + FREE Google Home Mini for $150 ($249 value)
- Garmin fēnix 5 Smartwatch falls to new low at $450 shipped ($100 off), more from $250
- Sonos Memorial Day Deals up to $120 off: 5.1 Surround Set, One bundles, more
- Grab a pair of Amazon Echo Show devices at $150 off in Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale
- WD’s 4TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive is perfect for mobile back ups $90 ($20 off), more
- Best Buy has all your printing needs covered with up to 35% off Brother models from $80
- Bring home this adorable Breath of the Wild Link Action figure at a new low: $35 ($20 off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Squish Qi Charger Car Mount $19 Prime shipped, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Overwatch $16, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete from $32, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Call of Duty Black Ops, Purely Vegan, more
- Mac App Store Star Wars game sale 50% off: KOTOR, Empire At War, Jedi Knight, more
- Amazon 1-day Nautica Bed Sheet Sale 25% off: multiple colors/styles from $22.50
- Vremi’s 5-piece Stainless Cocktail Shaker Set from just $13 Prime shipped right now
- Oral-B Pro 5000 SmartSeries Bluetooth Electric Toothbrush for $55 (Reg. $85)
- PUMA gets you ready for the long weekend with an extra 30% off sale items + free delivery
- Fossil Hello Summer Event w/ extra 20% off all sale items: smartwatches, handbags, more
- Lacoste offers 30% off sitewide for Memorial Day w/ deals from $20
- J.Crew Factory offers an extra 50% off clearance items with this promo code
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Could Nintendo be planning a mini Classic Edition console for its iconic N64?
Road trip packing essentials for stress-free travel: coolers, organizers, emergency kits & more
That’s no moon! A section of the Death Star prop from ‘A New Hope’ is headed to auction
- Nintendo looks to launch more mobile-focused and budget-friendly Switch bundle
- Scosche unveils new Boom Bottle MM speaker w/ magnetic MagicMount tech
- iOttie’s new mini iON Wireless Charging Pad for iOS/Android w/ launch day pricing
- The best camping and hiking apparel under $30: sunglasses, shirts, backpacks, more
- Sonos debuts discounted speaker bundlesto expand your home audio setup
- New Nintendo Switch co-op ‘Go Vacation’ delivers 50+ mini-games, coming in July
- LEGO’s Powered Up platform brings smartphone control to iconic building bricks
- Capcom allows gamers to stream Resident Evil 7 on Switch starting this month
- PUMA x M.A.C. Cosmetics collection lets you match your lipstick to your sneakers
- Incase’s ProConnected carry-on powers your MacBook w/ integrated USB-C power delivery
- TOMS x Bonobos collaboration has your new shoes for summer days
- Netgear unveils Arlo LED Security Lights w/ Alexa control, variable colors
- Amazon Prime members save 10% at Whole Foods, deep discounts on other products
- Abode’s DIY Smart Home Security System’s Alexa skill gets updated with new features
- Leaks point at Pokémon RPG coming to Switch this fall starring Pikachu & Eevee
- TiVo debuts Alexa skill so you tell your Echo to change channels, skip commercials and more
- Amazon’s autonomous Go grocery store slated for San Francisco & Chicago
- Flip from over-ear to on-ear w/ these new magnetic leather/metal headphones
- Adonit launches Snap 2 iPhone stylus with camera selfie button
- Microsoft said to be developing accessibility-focused Xbox One controller for E3
- ViewSonic debuts ultra-portable M1 projector with Harman Kardon speakers
- HP announces the ENVY Curved AiO 34 with 1440p screen, Alexa, Qi-enabled base, more
- Coach collaborates with Disney once again for a Dark Fairy Tale Collection
- Moog unleashes new Grandmother semi-modular synth, available now [Video]
- Bethesda officially announces post-apocalyptic shooter Rage 2 w/ debut trailer
- Nintendo’s much sought-after NES Classic is returning this summer, here’s what we know
- Blinkers aim to make riding your eBike safer with turn signals and brake lights
- West Elm x Pottery Barn Kids unveils a new collection with modern nursery items