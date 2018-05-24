Google One app is now available on the Play Store, still not quite live though [Gallery]

Earlier this month, the search giant announced that it would be simplifying it cloud storage plans by introducing Google One. Despite it not being launched for several more months, the Google One app is now live on the Play Store.

The Play Store listing says users will be able to use the app to do the following:

Manage your storage plan, which covers Google Drive, Gmail and original quality photos and videos in Google Photos.

Contact our team of experts with just one tap. If you need help with Google products and services, our team is here for you.

Access member benefits like Google Play credit and special hotel pricing.

Share your plan with up to 5 family members, giving everyone more storage plus access to extra benefits.

The listing also states that “Google One will only be available on a limited basis. If you have a paid Drive storage plan, you’ll be automatically upgraded to Google One over the coming months.”

If you want to install the Google One app just to have it on your device for when it does go live, you can download it from the Play Store.

9to5Google’s take

Interestingly, the Google One app’s package name is “com.google.android.apps.subscriptions.red.” Is it possible that Google was going to carry on the “Red” name that it has used for YouTube before it shifted away to Premium?

