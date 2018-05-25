You can now pre-order the LG G7 ThinQ at Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint

After its unveiling earlier this month, pre-orders for LG’s latest flagship, the G7 ThinQ, have now officially opened up at multiple US carriers. Here’s what you need to know.

Verizon Wireless

Firstly, we’ve got Verizon Wireless. The nation’s largest carrier is opening up pre-orders for the LG G7 ThinQ today with orders shipping on June 1st. Pricing for the G7 ThinQ on Verizon lands at $31.25 per month on a financing plan or $750 outright. The phone is available with 64GB of storage and comes in Platinum Grey or Black.

Pre-order at Verizon Wireless

T-Mobile

As for T-Mobile, LG G7 ThinQ pre-orders come with a few extra options. Like Verizon, pricing lands at $750 outright or $30 per month, but you can get the phone in either Platinum Grey or the exclusive Raspberry Rose color which first debuted on the V30 last year. The company is even offering a BOGO deal.

Pre-order at T-Mobile

Sprint

Finally, Sprint is also opening up pre-orders for the LG G7 ThinQ today. The phone is available solely in Platinum Grey with 64GB of storage on board and oddly, Sprint is charging the highest price of anyone. Monthly payments land at $33 a month with the full retail cost landing at $792. Like T-Mobile, Sprint is also offering a BOGO deal.

Pre-order at Sprint

