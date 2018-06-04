Google Feed rolling out new dedicated topic pages with related articles

In recent weeks, the Google Feed has tested topic bubbles with a redesign that results in a ton of empty space, while some users have begun to see ads. Neither of those updates have widely rolled out, but this evening the Google app is introducing new dedicated topic pages.

The subject of every Google Feed article is noted in the top-left corner and features a small related image. Since the Feed launched last July, users have been able to tap the top of the card to perform a regular Google Search.

This evening, a right chevron icon is appearing for some users next to the topic name. When tapped, it opens a list of approximately 20 articles in the style of regular Feed cards. At the top of this whole other feed is a related image, as well as the name of the subject.

As you scroll down, an app bar with the topic name remains. There is an overflow menu in the top-right corner where users can leave feedback, but otherwise you cannot take action on any particular card beyond opening the article.

Compared to a Google Search, this new topic page makes it easier to find related articles, rather than having to sift through a full results page. Meanwhile, tapping the topic image at the top of the Feed will automatically begin a Search so that previous functionality isn’t entirely lost.

This update is rolling out as a sever-side update and has been spotted on older versions of the Google app going back to 8.1, in addition to the current 8.6 beta and 8.5 stable.

