085: More Pixel 3 XL images, Google Podcasts app, Messages in Chrome OS | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got even more leaked photos of the Google Pixel 3 XL, a standalone Podcasts app, Android Messages support in Chrome OS, and the latest deals from 9to5Toys.
- More alleged Google Pixel 3 XL leaked images show off every angle
- ‘Google Podcasts’ app for Android to debut on Play Store soon
- Google appears to be working on Android Messages integration within Chrome OS
- Best Buy Father’s Day sale has up to $350 off MacBooks, Beats Headphones, TVs, much more
- Save $50 on the highly-rated Nest Cam Outdoor, now down to $149 shipped
- Roku’s high-end Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player hits Amazon all-time low at $80
