‘Google Podcasts’ app for Android to debut on Play Store soon

In the past few months, Google has been really pushing a focus on podcasts. A series of interviews revealed a lot of the company’s plans surrounding the medium and now, we’re seeing hints of Google preparing to debut its own standalone podcast application.

If you’ve been following us for a while, you’re probably well aware that Google has been building out a podcast client within the standard Google app. It’s a nice tool that works great for streaming and downloading your favorite shows on your Android device, but it’s not easy to access.

Now, it appears that Google is actively preparing to release an actual Android application for the podcast tool. A snippet of code we spotted in version 8.7 of the Google app reveals an inactive prompt which asks users to “Get the Google Podcasts app.”

<string name=”install_google_podcasts”>Get the Google Podcasts app</string> <string name=”install_google_podcasts_accept”>Get the app</string> <string name=”install_google_podcasts_message”>Get the Google Podcasts app in the Play Store for quick access</string> <string name=”install_google_podcasts_reject”>Not now</string>

Looking closer at this snippet, we can see that the Play Store listing of this app will likely act a bit like the Assistant and Google Lens listings in the Play Store, simply acting as a shortcut to open the functionality. While that app is not live yet, it should appear on the Play Store at this link when it goes live.

We were also able to uncover a logo for the Podcasts app in this app version which you can see below. We’ll have more to share about the Podcasts app as well as what’s been discovered in version 8.7 of the Google app in our next APK Insight, going live this afternoon, right after we wrap up this week’s Alphabet Scoop podcast.

Dylan contributed to this article

