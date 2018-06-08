Alphabet Scoop 013: Material w/ Francisco Franco, Pixel 3 XL leaks, Android P DP3

- Jun. 8th 2018 7:21 am PT

This week we talk with Francisco Franco about his experiences with Material Theming, this week’s round of Pixel 3 XL leaks, and what’s new in Android P Developer Preview 3 (beta 2).

