Here’s everything new in Android P Developer Preview 3 [Gallery]

Android P Developer Preview 3 is rolling out this morning as the first update following the announcement of several marquee features at I/O 2018. We’re installing the factory images right now to explore the latter, but in the meantime catch up on all the new app features with our updating (reverse chronological) list below.

As we dive into Android P DP3 over the coming days, we’ll post the new features and tweaks we find below. (The newest updates will be at top of the list.) This updates includes the final P APIs and SDK for app developers to begin compatibility testing and publish to the Play Store.

If you want to install the Android P developer preview on your compatible Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, or Pixel 2 XL, be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

157 new emoji

Android P tweaks the design of existing emoji to be more realistic, while adding new characters, including those that are more diverse and inclusive.

Recents menu and gesture navigation advancements

Gesture navigation launched at I/O 2018 to great controversy, but fortunately Google has listened to that feedback in DP3. Issues like it being hard to just open the app drawer have been resolved by shortening the drag distance, while the swipe gesture to quickly switch between apps is now smoother. Meanwhile, a new prompt guides users through the revamped gesture navigation system.

Colors menu adds preview images

Matching the implementation of other device makers, Google’s Pixel phones finally feature a menu that allows users to quickly preview the different color modes.

BiometricPrompt API

The new security API supports Face and Iris authentication, in addition to the standard fingerprint method, with Google noting that in-display sensors are also supported. Meanwhile, developers will no longer have to build their own dialog in apps, and can instead rely on a new standard system dialog.

Adaptive Battery

Google partnered with Alphabet’s DeepMind on Adaptive Battery to prioritize system resources for a user’s most used apps. Enabling the machine learning feature will limit battery for apps that aren’t often used, with Google noting that notifications might be delayed.

Clear all in Recents menu

As promised by Dave Burke, the new vertical Recents menu now has a “Clear all” button accessible by scrolling to the very left of the apps carousel.

Android 9 and API Level 28

With the final APIs, Google has officially confirmed that Android P will carry API Level 28. Developers can begin readying apps for the consumer launch of Android P later this summer. Meanwhile, in the “About phone” settings, the Android version is now listed as “9.”