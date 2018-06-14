WhatsApp support for Android Gingerbread will continue through early 2020

WhatsApp is the favorite communication method of millions of users throughout the world, and part of that is just how available the platform is. However, in a recent post, WhatsApp has revealed it will be ending support for several platforms in the next few years.

In a quiet update to a blog post from a while back, WhatsApp sneakily revealed that support for Android Gingerbread would be ending in the next couple of years. Currently, WhatsApp supports any version of Android from 2.3 or higher, but everything before 2.3.7 will drop support by early 2020.

While Android Gingerbread, released all the way back in 2010, may not have a ton of users, it still makes up 0.3% of Android’s massive market share. It’s a shame for those users that WhatsApp will be closing off support, but in all reality, it’s more so shocking that the developers have even continued this long, even more so through 2020.

If you’re still using Gingerbread, support for WhatsApp on Android versions 2.3.7 and older will end on February 1, 2020. Although, in the meantime, maybe just consider buying a new phone?

