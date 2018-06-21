AT&T launches two new unlimited plans that come w/ a free ‘WatchTV’ subscription

Following the successful merger with Time Warner, AT&T has debuted two new data plans. But what makes these different than the carrier’s current unlimited plans is that they come with AT&T’s brand new “WatchTV” live tv streaming service.

The two new plans are named Unlimited &More Premium and Unlimited &More. The benefits of each plan are broken down below:

AT&T Unlimited &More Premium

Option to add WatchTV

Option to add one of several premium services (HBO, Starz, Showtime, Cinemax, Amazon Music Unlimited, Pandora Premium)

$15 monthly credit toward DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW and U-verse TV

15GB of high-speed tethering

High-quality video (1080p streaming)

AT&T Unlimited &More

Option to add WatchTV

$15 monthly credit toward DIRECTV NOW

Up to 4G LTE unlimited data

Video streaming (480p)

As far as pricing is concerned, &More Premium will set you back $80 a month for an individual line or $190 for four lines. &More is slightly cheaper at $70 a month for a single line or $120 for four lines. These prices do increase if you don’t turn on autopay and paperless billing. The plans should go live for customers starting next week.

WatchTV by itself will also be launching soon for $15 a month. While it only includes a little over 30 channels (see the image below), it is one of the cheapest live TV streaming services currently available. But an actual benefit of the &More Premium plan is the option to add a service like HBO, Starz, or something else for free, something that typically costs more with other streaming services.

And don’t forget, by signing up for one of the new unlimited plans, you get a $15 a month credit towards DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, or U-verse TV if you need a better channel selection.

