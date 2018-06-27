Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium goes on sale July 30th for $999.99, pre-orders start July 9th

When Sony unveiled the Xperia XZ2 Premium back in April, the company gave almost no details on its release date or price other than a global availability sometime this summer. At long last, Sony has announced that the phone will be available starting on July 30 for $999.99.

As a quick refresher, the Xperia XZ2 Premium sports a 5.8-inch 4K HDR display, Snapdragon 845 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and a 3,540mAh battery. Additionally, the dual rear-facing cameras utilize a 19MP color sensor and a 12MP monochrome sensor.

Both Amazon and BestBuy will be offering customers the opportunity to pre-order the XZ2 Premium starting on July 9. If you do end up buying the smartphone early, make sure you get it from Amazon as the company will be bundling the handset with a free pair of Sony’s Xperia Ear Duo wireless headphones valued at $280.

The $999.99 price tag isn’t cheap, but it comes with the upgraded display and cameras not found on the standard Xperia XZ2. Let us know in the comment section below if you plan on purchasing the XZ2 Premium or if the price is too much for your wallet.

