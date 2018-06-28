Motorola One leaked, to be announced alongside ‘One Power’ in new smartphone family

Near the end of May, we got our first look at an upcoming Android One device from Motorola called the One Power. Several in-hand photos of the phone have leaked since then, but now we’re getting our first look at a second device in the company’s new smartphone family called the Motorola One.

Just like with the initial One Power photos, these new leaked renders of the Motorola One come from AndroidHeadlines. While the site wasn’t able to produce any specs for this new handset, we do know the phone will at least be available in both a black and a white colorway.

As you can see from the photo below, the One and the One Power are almost identical minus several small touches. The most prominent is the camera module design. While the One Power has a single piece of raised glass, the One leaves the dual-cameras separate.

The other major difference between the two photos is the build material on the rear of the phone. While the One has a glass or glossy finish, the One Power is shown with a metal or matte design. No word yet on if this will be a fundamental difference between the two models, or if each handset will have their own design variants that feature both finishes.

Unfortunately, as these are leaked press renders, it’s hard to identify other small differences. As AH doesn’t have any confirmed specs, we don’t know how the two phones will differentiate in overall build size or even screen size. It might just be an optical illusion, but it appears to me that the chin on the Motorola One is slightly taller than the One Power. That might just be a matter of perspective though.

Left: Motorola One | Right: Motorola One Power

With the leak of a second ‘One’ device, it’s clear that Motorola is working on a new family of smartphones that utilize Android One. It’s unclear at this time what differentiates the two phones or if Motorola plans to release even more variants, but the use of ‘Power’ could mean that the smartphone might have better specs or include a bigger battery. Maybe we’ll learn more about both handsets at Motorola’s August 2 event.

