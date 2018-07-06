103: Samsung stories… Gear S4, Galaxy S9/10, & Galaxy Note 8 | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got a handful of Samsung stories. Gear S4, Galaxy S9 and S10, the Galaxy Note 8 and why you should still consider it, and the latest 9to5Toys deals.
Links:
- Samsung’s Gear S4 running Wear OS may arrive w/ ‘Galaxy Watch’ branding, some specs revealed
- Samsung Galaxy S10 may get ‘entry-level’ variant w/ side-mounted fingerprint sensor, S10+ w/ triple-camera
- Friday 5: Reasons you should still buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 [Video]
- Samsung Galaxy S9 sees ‘lowest sales since Galaxy S3’ as record profit run ends
- Score this Moto G6 Play 32GB Smartphone prepaid service bundle for $185 ($235 value)
- Smartphone Accessories: Tile Bluetooth Item Finder four-pack $35 shipped, more
- Anker July 4th Sale discounts favorite iPhone/Android accessories, more from $7
- 9to5Toys Daily
