You can now use Google Assistant to control Dish Hopper DVRs

Amazon Echo owners have been able to control their Dish Hopper DVRs over a year now using Alexa voice commands. If you’ve been living in envy, the wait is now over as the Google Assistant can now help you watch your favorite shows all without picking up a remote.

Rolling out now, using any Google Assistant device like a Google Home or mobile phone, Dish customers with a Hopper DVR can control almost every aspect of their TV service. Some of the available commands include:

Turn on my Hopper

Tune to channel 140

Show me home improvement shows

Open Game Finder on Hopper

Rewind 30 seconds

Pause and “Resume

Record Game of Thrones on Hopper

The Google Assistant integration will work with the Hopper DVR (all generations), Hopper Duo, Joey client (all models), and Wally single-tuner HD.

To connect your Dish Hopper DVR to your Google Assistant, first, open up the Home app on your phone. From there, tap on the hamburger menu icon and choose the Home control option. Select the blue + button, locate Dish, and follow the on-screen instructions to finish the setup process.

