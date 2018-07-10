Google Pay officially gets P2P money transfers, boarding passes, concert tickets

Google has today announced that Google Pay is getting a handful of new features that take it more in line with its primary competitor, Apple Wallet. These include peer-to-peer money transfers, boarding passes for airlines, and concert tickets.

We’ve been tracking some of these features for quite some time, and they’ve been appearing for various users to varying degrees for months. We noticed Southwest Airlines was supporting boarding passes Google Pay in early May, for example.

Google already announced some of these features at I/O, but they posted a blog post on The Keyword today further outlining them.

On the peer-to-peer payments side, Google is essentially combining Google Pay and Google Pay Send apps. You’ll be able to send and request money straight from the Google Pay app, as well as easily split up purchases you’ve made through Pay.

And then there’s concert tickets and boarding passes; Google name-dropped some partners that are working on supporting the “Passes” tab in Pay.

Just save them from places like Ticketmaster and Southwest and you’ll always have them on hand. (You’ll be able to store event tickets and boarding passes from even more places soon, including Eventbrite, Singapore Airlines, and Vueling).

You’ll be able to access all of these features in the Google Pay app on Android and the web soon if you can’t already. You can grab the app over on Google Play and you can visit the site as well — which has had a nice new design for a couple months now.