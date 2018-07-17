Google’s handy job search tool is now available in the UK

Over the past couple of years, Google has been massively expanding its efforts to help job seekers, and today the company’s powerful job search tool is expanding to the UK.

After being announced at I/O 2017, Google’s job search tool has proved a very valuable resource for job seekers. The tool has been available in the US for over a year and has been refined a fair bit since its launch. It also saw an expansion to India earlier this year. Now, that same tool is making its way to the UK.

As you’d expect, the functionality here is largely the same as in other regions. When searching for phrases such as “jobs near me,” users will have the tool available, rounding up nearby jobs from a variety of services. In the UK, that includes leading job services such as The Guardian Jobs, totaljobs.com, Gumtree, and others.

Starting today, when you search for “jobs near me,” “teaching jobs,” or similar queries in English in the U.K., you’ll have the option to click through to a feature that lets you explore jobs from across the web that meet your unique needs. You can access salary information, reviews and ratings of the employer and different options to apply for a job, or use a location filter to see jobs in the areas that are convenient for you. In the U.K., we’re working with organizations from across the job-matching industry to bring you the most comprehensive listing of jobs, like The Guardian Jobs, Reed.co.uk, Haymarket, Gumtree, The Telegraph, Reach plc’s totallylegal, CV-Library and totaljobs.com. This means anyone searching for jobs on Google will see postings from these sites and many others from across the web as soon as they’re posted.

Google’s job search tool is live right now in the UK through Search.

