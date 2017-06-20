Google’s powerful new job search tool is going live now in the United States

Hunting for a new job is not easy by any means, but it’s finally getting easier with more jobs available and plenty of great online tools to find them. As announced at I/O, Google wants to make job hunting even easier with a new search tool, and it’s going live starting today.

Job seekers and employers both face an issue with today’s job market. Finding a job that is the right fit for an employee isn’t easy to pick out quickly, and employers face the issue of finding an employee talented in the skills they need.

“Google For Jobs” is a tool natively built into Google search which lists out jobs in your local area both on your phone and the desktop. The tool has powerful search filters enhanced by AI and Google’s Cloud Jobs API which make it easier to filter jobs in your area that fit your needs.

This tool is available across the United States and works for basically any job category. To get accurate, up to date results, Google pulls information from other job searching platforms such as Monster, LinkedIn, WayUp, DirectEmployers, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, and Facebook, with more coming soon.

To access this new tool, users simply need to open up a Google search either on their mobile device or computer with a job-related query (“jobs near me” or “retail jobs” for example). From there, the Google for Jobs widget will appear with a collection of listings and plenty of filters. You can even activate email alerts to keep updated on when new job listings are available.