T-Mobile extends (useless) free 2G data to 210 countries, offers $5/day pass for LTE

T-Mobile is extending Simple Global, the scheme that pretends to offer you free unlimited data when travelling, to 210 countries – up from the previous 140.

We say ‘pretends’ as what you actually get free of charge is 2G data, which is pretty much unusable. But it will now offer a chargeable option for LTE data …

The T-Mobile daily data pass costs $5/day for up to 512MB of 4G LTE data. You also get unlimited phone calls and texts thrown in. The company says this is half the price charged by Verizon and AT&T.

“More than one in three families planning vacations this year intend to travel internationally, and Verizon and AT&T want you to pay twice as much every day when you travel abroad – it’s ridiculous!” said John Legere, CEO at T-Mobile. “With T-Mobile ONE, you just take your phone with you – turn it on as usual and it works – no worrying over your wireless bill, just enjoy your family time and see the sights!”

T-Mobile says you can buy passes in advance or on arrival in your destination country.

To get your passes, simply log into the T-Mobile app or call Customer Care. Customers can also purchase data passes and get information on coverage in their destination by following a link included in the welcome message they receive when they arrive in a Simple Global country.

The new countries will be added on July 22, and the $5/day passes will be available from August 1.

