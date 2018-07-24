LG G7 ThinQ now available unlocked at Amazon, already discounted by $100

A couple of months after its debut, LG’s G7 ThinQ is finally available unlocked on Amazon, and it’s also already on sale.

The best gifts for Android users

The LG G7 ThinQ, with its long name, packs a pretty run of the mill spec list for a 2018 flagship. Under the hood, you’ve got Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage with Android Oreo on board. The phone offers up a glass/metal build, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, IP68 dust/water resistance, as well as a 3,000 mAh battery and both quick and wireless charging. There’s also a 6.1-inch display with a notch which maxes out at 1,000 nits in brightness.

LG has already had the G7 ThinQ on sale on multiple US carriers, but the only place to buy it unlocked has been B&H Photo. Now, that unlocked model is also available through Amazon. This is the same model you’d purchase through B&H, meaning it’s got the bands in tow to work on all US networks including T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint.

Retail pricing on the G7 ThinQ is typically $749, but right now the phone is on sale for $100, bringing the price down to $649. That’s actually a great deal for what is a pretty great Android smartphone.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: