Google may be planning an August 20th launch for Android P

We’ve had Android P in our hands for a few months now thanks to developer previews, but the final release may be coming up quick. According to one reliable source, Google is prepping an August 20th launch for P…

Evan Blass reports this morning in a not-so-cryptic tweet that Google is doing something involving Android P on August 20th, most likely simply launching it to the public. This shouldn’t really come as a shock, as it falls right in line with expectations. Google’s own timeline for Android P’s release already confirmed a Q3 launch, and Oreo launched last year on August 21st.

We already know most of what Android P is bringing to the table, and we’ve posted a lot of the new features and changes right here on 9to5Google. However, Google is still keeping everyone in the dark as far as the name goes, as well as when we’ll be getting features like Digital Wellbeing. Hopefully, an official reveal later this month gives us those details…

