Sonos speakers will add Google Assistant before the end of 2018

Nearly a year ago, Sonos debuted the Sonos One speaker. The high-end speaker company said at the time that Assistant would eventually arrive on that speaker, but now we’re finally getting a timeline for that functionality.

Speaking to The Verge, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence set a deadline for the company to deliver Google Assistant integration on the One by the end of the year. Specifically, he says that Sonos is “working as hard as we can and so is Google to get it ready” for the holiday season.

The Sonos One already supports Amazon’s Alexa, and it even recently picked up AirPlay 2 functionality for Apple users. While there are already some great speakers out there with Assistant built-in, the package offered by the Sonos One is hard to match – especially for the $199 price tag.

Hopefully, Sonos will be able to meet this new deadline and deliver the functionality. If you’re interested in picking up the One, it’s available at several outlets, including Amazon, for $199.

