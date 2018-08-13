Android 9 Pie causing fast charging issues for many Google Pixel/XL (2016) owners

Google’s Pixel devices have all supported fast charging over USB-C PD, and that has managed to cause some headaches over the past couple of years. With the Android Pie update, though, it seems something snapped and the functionality isn’t working for many users.

First spotted by Android Police, a growing number of users of the original Google Pixel XL have noted that fast charging isn’t working properly on their devices following an update to Android 9 Pie. According to these users, USB-PD (Power Delivery) accessories aren’t always working with their devices, in some cases even with Google’s own chargers.

Some users note that the charger originally included with their Pixel XL can charge the device properly with the “Charging rapidly” message appearing on the lockscreen. Other third-party USB-PD chargers or even replacements from the Google Store, though, don’t have the same results. In some cases, even the charger that was included in the box doesn’t work.

The original issue tracker post on this problem was closed and marked as “Won’t Fix (Infeasible),” which is a status used for issues that are not “reasonably” possible to fix, or things that aren’t controlled by AOSP or are related to a third-party piece of hardware. A new thread on the matter has since been opened, as many have noted that Android Pie is what changed things, as these chargers all worked previously.

Google has yet to comment on this issue, and there’s no indication just yet as to what exactly is causing the problem. Interestingly, the smaller Pixel isn’t affected by this issue . Update: Some original 5-inch Pixel owners are also noting this issue.

