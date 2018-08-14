US government bans use of Huawei tech, unclear whether it includes smartphones

President Trump has signed into law the Defense Authorization Act, part of which bans government use of technology from Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE …

The ban applies to both the US government itself, and to contractors – large and small.

The language in the bill doesn’t make it 100% clear what is and isn’t covered, as TechCrunch notes.

The bill covers anything that is a “substantial or essential component of any system,” as well as tech that is used to route or view user data. So even though it doesn’t mandate an outright ban on Huawei and ZTE products, it still means many government workers or contractors, or companies that want to do business with the government, will have to jettison much of their current technology.

Nothing in it appears to specifically reference smartphones, but the phrase ‘tech used to … view user data’ would seem, on the face of it, to mean that Huawei smartphones couldn’t be used to access government systems that display personal data.

We’ve reached out to Huawei for comment, and will update with any response.

