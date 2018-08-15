Project Fi killing automatic text forwarding next month

Hot off Pixel 2 XL and LG flagship deals earlier this week, Project Fi today announced that it’s killing the ability to automatically forward text messages on September 12th. Fortunately, there is an easy alternative and call forwarding remains unchanged.

This afternoon, the Google MVNO emailed (via Android Police and Reddit) subscribers on how “Text forwarding is going away.” The message was only sent out to users that currently have the feature set up and not all Fi accounts. An official explanation for the deprecation was not included.

Briefly, users were able to have any SMS sent to a Project Fi number automatically forwarded to another phone. Possible use cases include those who don’t always carry around their Fi-enabled smartphone for whatever reason.

Fortunately, enabling the still present Hangouts integration will allow users to get text messages on devices other than their primary phone. The feature is shutting down on September 12th, though similar call forwarding “will still work.”

Text forwarding is going away We’re reaching out to let you know that Project Fi’s automatic text forwarding feature will be turned off on September 12, 2018. The way it is now Currently, any text messages sent to your Project Fi phone number automatically go to numbers you set up for text forwarding. You’ve got at least one number set up. After September 12, 2018 Texts won’t be forwarded anymore, but call forwarding will still work. To review the number(s) you have set up for text forwarding, go to your Fi account’s settings for call forwarding.

