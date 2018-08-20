Google testing suggestions based on search history in Chrome’s New Tab page

In addition to customizable backgrounds in Chrome’s New Tab page, Google is testing a row of related search queries. Topic-based and populated from your search history, the bar began appearing for some users over the weekend.

These suggestions appear underneath the search bar on Chrome for Windows and Mac’s New Tab page. Prefaced with “Explore,” topics we’ve encountered include “watches and watch accessories,” as well as “smart phones.”

Four queries are suggested with clicking beginning a new Google search. An overflow button to the right gives users the option for “Don’t show this topic” and “Never show suggestions,” with Google noting that the feature highlights “Suggestions based on your search history.”

The suggestions do not consistently appear and are quick to disappear after opening a new tab. Performing a search related to the topic will often cause a new set of suggestion to appear. In my brief usage, I’ve found this to be quite useful in exploring a new area that I’m unfamiliar with. It also serves as a good reminder to return to a category you are researching.

However, for other categories that are more news-related and timely — like “smart phones” — the suggestions are less powerful and not too helpful.

