Google Chrome’s new tab page backgrounds will integrate with Google Photos

For the past few weeks, we’ve been keeping an eye on a new Chrome feature that lets users customize the look of the new tab page with custom backgrounds. Now, it’s been noted that this feature will integrate with Google Photos.

First noted back in May, this new feature gives users the easy option to customize the New Tab page in Chrome with custom background images. This feature will apparently pull from Chromecast’s Backdrops library, as well as the collection of wallpapers available on Chrome OS.

However, this feature will apparently extend beyond that. About Chromebooks notes a new commit that reveals that this feature will integrate with Google Photos to allow further customization. The commit notes that users will be able to select from their Photos library, but it will only support users who are already signed into Chrome.

Allow users to select one of their photos from Google Photos and set it as the NTP background image. Currently only supports users who are already signed in to their Google account.

From what we can tell, there’s nothing that restricts this to a specific platform, so it should work on Windows, Mac, Linux, and of course, devices with Chrome OS. There’s still nothing indicating when this feature will actually go live for users, but it is currently showing up in Canary builds when flags are enabled.

