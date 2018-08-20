JBL Link Bar soundbar w/ Google Assistant and Android TV up for pre-order at $399, ships Oct.

- Aug. 20th 2018 12:20 pm PT

0

Android TV was given new life this year courtesy of a renewed focus from Google as well as plenty of new hardware. Now, JBL’s unique soundbar equipped with Android TV is available for pre-order.

The best gifts for Android users

The JBL Link Bar first broke cover around Google I/O in May and makes some big promises. For one, the soundbar packs Android TV built-in, giving you an all-in-one solution for your audio and set-top box. Further, it delivers Google Assistant with an always-listening, Google Home-like experience which works as a speaker on its own, but can also tie into the TV experience itself.

JBL has packed 100W of total power into this soundbar, and while it doesn’t come with a separate subwoofer, it does offer compatibility with JBL’s wireless options as an add-on. Built-in, though, you’ll have four total HDMI ports, one of which is used to interface with the TV, built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth, and both Wi-Fi and Ethernet.

We went hands-on with the JBL Link Bar back at I/O, and our own Stephen Hall had a lot of good to say about the product.

Overall, this just feels like a polished, innovative, seamless product that could almost be Google hardware. It ties together the best of Assistant speakers and Android TVs, and it introduces a new category that Google says we’ll see expanded with other devices built with similar hand-in-hand cooperation on Google’s part.

Pricing for the JBL Link Bar lands at $399 putting it in competition with the Sonos Beam, and also priced up above the Polk Audio Command Bar which packs Amazon Alexa. Personally, I think Android TV makes this well worth the premium. Pre-orders are open now from B&H Photo, and orders are expected to ship in October.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Google Assistant

Google Assistant

Assistant is Google's personal assistant that is capable of answering questions, performing automated tasks, and more
Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is Google's television interface that runs applications built for the big screen. While it does have native apps, Android TV is also Chromecast enabled for the casting of media
JBL JBL Link Bar

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

The Best Pixel 2 screen protector

The Best Pixel 2 screen protector
Ticwatch Pro

Ticwatch Pro