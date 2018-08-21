Android 9 Pie upgrade for Nokia 7 Plus confirmed to arrive in September

Nokia has been an outstanding example of what other OEMs should strive to be like when it comes to updates, but major platform updates are still a somewhat slow process across the company’s portfolio. Thankfully, Android 9 Pie’s update is about to kick off, and it’s starting with the Nokia 7 Plus.

The best gifts for Android users

Speaking at a media event in New Delhi, Juho Sarvikas, a chief product officer at HMD Global, confirmed that Android 9 Pie would be heading to the Nokia 7 Plus in the very near future (via Android Central). While he didn’t give an exact date, Sarvikas said the update would arrive in September. Regions may end up affecting this update’s timing a bit, but it’s great to know that Nokia has plans to get things rolling in the next few weeks.

Nokia has, of course, also promised updates to Pie for a large number of devices in its portfolio. That includes devices like the Nokia 8 Sirocco, as well as lower-end devices such as the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1 and more. The timeline isn’t laid out for those devices, but it’s very likely they won’t be too far behind the 7 Plus.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: