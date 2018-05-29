Nokia launches more affordable Android Go, One devices w/ promise of Android P updates

At MWC in February, Nokia announced a series of smartphones that range from Android Go to midrange and flagship Android One devices. During an event in Moscow today, HMD Global launched devices for the lower-end of its portfolio that focuses on providing international audiences with pure Android and future updates.

Nokia 2.1

Launched last October, HMD Global is refreshing the Nokia 2. With a 4,000 mAh battery, the Nokia 2.1 features a larger 5.5-inch HD display and Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage with microSD card expandability.

Nokia notes that the new processor results in 10% less power usage. The large battery that already lasts two days gains three hours of additional life as a result of these performance optimizations. Meanwhile, the polycarbonate design features stereo speakers for a focus on media consumption. An 8-megapixel rear-camera is complimented by 5-megapixel front-facer.

Like the Nokia 1 at MWC, it runs Android Oreo Go with the operating system and apps optimized for these low-power devices. It will be available this July for $115 in select markets.

Nokia 3.1

Moving up is the new Nokia 3.1. Running Android Oreo, it features a 5.2-inch 18:9 display. Specs-wise, it is powered an octa-core Mediatek processor with 2 or 3GB of RAM and 16 or 32GB of storage.

The camera is getting an upgrade to 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and 8-megapixel front-facer with wide-angle lens. On the design-front, the Nokia 3.1 features a dual-anodized cut found on the company’s more premium phones. It will be available next month and is already shipping today for €139 ($160).

Nokia 5.1

Today’s most premium device and last “sequel” device is the Nokia 5.1 with a 5.5-inch 18:9 display and 443PPI. Like the 6.1, the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the rear just underneath the camera. Milled from a single block of aluminum there is a satin finish.

A Mediatek processor runs at a higher clock speed and has the same RAM and storage configurations as the Nokia 3.1. Up front is an 8-megapixel wide-angle, while on the rear is a 16-megapixel shooter. Available this July, it will cost €189 ($218).

Like the other One device announced today, these phones are slated to receive Android P when it is released later this year.

