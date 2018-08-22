More leaked hands-on photos of Google Pixel 3 XL show off the hardware, notch in high-res

We’ve seen a lot of big Pixel leaks recently, and today the floodgates have opened up wide. After seeing camera samples and proof of wireless charging, a bunch of hands-on photos have hit the web giving us an even better look at Google’s next flagship.

Firstly, we have a set of photos courtesy of Rozetked. These photos not only show the phone’s packaging and its various accessories as previously detailed, but also give us a better look at the phone in some high-resolution photos. We can see Android Pie pre-loaded on the device with Google’s various apps including a dogfooded Camera app and the gesture navigation turned on.

@Wylsacom also recently published some new photos of the Pixel 3 XL, giving us some up-close looks at the hardware. These shots give a look within the software to see that Active Edge is still on board, and also show the Pixel 3 XL name again.

Further, another shot gives a close look at the notch with lighting that reveals the placement of the sensors within. From this, we can see that the two front-facing cameras will be of different angles, with one looking like a wide-angle sensor. Also, an ambient light sensor will be placed in the center above the speaker.

The glass back also gets a clear look in these shots. Two other pictures show a benchmarking app on screen, again reiterating the Qualcomm chipset, battery size, and also mentioning the 6.71-inch display yet again.

We’re still a ways out from the proper debut of the Pixel 3 XL, but at this rate, Google probably won’t have anything to hide. At the moment, an event is still expected on October 4th.

