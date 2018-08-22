First alleged Google Pixel 3 XL camera samples leak showing off another impressive shooter

The highlight of every Pixel device so far has undoubtedly been the camera. Even despite other glaring issues, Google’s work on the camera has managed to keep users on Pixel hardware. As we approach the Pixel 3 launch, we’re curious how Google aims to improve things and now, the first samples have possibly leaked…
The best gifts for Android users
Pixel 3 XL hardware has been floating around for a few weeks at this point, and slowly we’ve been learning new details from those who have the phone in hand. This week, a Russian user has posted pictures which he claims come from the Pixel 3 XL. It’s important to take this all with a huge grain of salt, but we know the hardware is out there and the London setting matches up as well, so these very well could be legitimate.
Since these pictures were posted on Instagram, we can’t obtain the full-resolution copies, but despite that, we’re still getting a pretty decent sense of the camera prowess on this device. Like the phones that came before it, these shots are sharp with great dynamic range, no doubt thanks to Google’s HDR+ mode.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
All of these shots are also available over on Instagram @khoroshev (1,2,3). Right now, it’s still largely unclear where Google is aiming to improve this year’s camera on the Pixel 3 XL following the stunning performance of the Pixel 2 XL. Leaks still point toward a single 12MP sensor on the rear, though, and two cameras for the selfie shooter.
More Pixel 3 XL Leaks:
- Wireless charging seemingly confirmed for Google Pixel 3 XL in new leaked video
- Double the front camera, double the leak: Google Pixel 3 XL again captured in spy shots
- Google Pixel 3 XL notch spotted from a mile away in latest spy shot
- Google Pixel 3 XL leak reveals 6.7-inch display, confirms battery and camera specs [Video]
- Google Pixel 3 XL leaked in unboxing, includes USB-C Pixel Buds, #teampixel sticker [Gallery]
- Yes, the mystery logo on leaked Pixel 3 XL prototype’s backside is Google’s
- Alleged Google Pixel 3 XL in-the-flesh images leak, showing notch, design, and more
- Google Pixel 3 XL benchmark seemingly confirms Snapdragon 845, 4GB of RAM
- Google Pixel 3 XL shows up in new alleged leaked photos, shows off white color
- Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL leak out in new renders showing off the speakers, notch, and cameras
- Google Pixel 3 launch may take place on October 4th for the third year in a row
- Google Pixel 3 XL renders based on latest leaks are likely pretty close to the real deal
- Google Pixel 3 & 3 XL: Built by Foxconn, notch on XL, Verizon exclusive again, dual front cameras
Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: