Datally adds ‘Emergency bank’ feature & ‘Bedtime mode’ to disable data usage at night

Datally is an app from Google’s Next Billion Users initiative for managing data usage in constrained cellular markets around the world. The app’s latest capabilities are aimed at ensuring you always have a reserve of data for emergency usage, and to make sure apps don’t drain data overnight.

Nintendo Switch

“Emergency bank” helps put data aside “in case you need it” later, with Google touting sending urgent messages or scheduling a ride share home as examples of the feature in action. Users can adjust the balance at anytime.

Enter your balance and how much data you’d like to save for emergencies, and Datally will automatically block your apps from using data once you reach your emergency data allowance.

Meanwhile, with “Bedtime mode,” users can make sure apps don’t update or drain data over night. When enabled, your device’s data usage is disabled during bedtime and wake up time hours of your choosing. This functionality can also double as a deterrent to using your phone during those set hours.

Check your data balance before bed, then check again when you wake up. It should be the same, shouldn’t it? Too often, apps drain your data overnight.

These two features are live today with the latest version of Datally available on the Play Store.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: