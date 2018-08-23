Fortnite v5.30 update improves driving controls on Android, adds ‘Rift-To-Go’

The hit game Fortnite made its debut on Android just a couple of weeks ago, and today the game is getting one of its first big updates since release with some new improvements in tow.

Fortnite v5.30 is releasing today for all platforms, and for mobile devices, it includes a few key enhancements. For one thing, Epic Games mentions that users will need to select a “preferred fire mode” before they are allowed to proceed to matchmaking. Further, this update also adjusts Turbo Building to not be interrupted when switching structure types.

The biggest changes to mobile in this update, though, are the upgrades to driving. Fortnite has added a dedicated button to powerslide while in an ATK in this update, and the button for exiting a vehicle “will now always remain consistent.” v5.30’s changelog also mentions some bug fixes in this version.

Fixed camera jitter while moving and looking simultaneously.

Fixed an issue where settings would appear in-game lower than intended resulting in missing shadows and lower image quality.

Another noteworthy addition to this update is the new “Rift-To-Go” item. This allows players to summon a rift wherever they are on the map, allowing them a quick way to teleport above their current location and glide down to get the drop on opponents.

Epic says that the “Rift-To-Go” will only appear in “epic” rarity with players being able to carry up to two at a time, found in chests, supply drops, loot llamas, and vending machines.

Fortnite v5.30 is available now on all platforms including Android and the full changelog is available on Epic’s website.

