Diesel Full Guard 2.5 is the new biggest Wear OS watch w/ its 2.5-inch display

One of the biggest complaints about smartwatches today is just how big they are, and it seems that Diesel took that as a challenge as the Full Guard 2.5 has gone official and, well, it’s really freaking big.

The original Diesel “On” Full Guard went official last March alongside about a million other Wear OS watches, but things have been pretty silent since then. The original version of this watch was already pretty huge (which, personally, I love), but now things have been one-upped by packing a 2.5-inch display (via Gizmodo).

With that massive screen, this is the biggest Wear OS watch on the market. Its casing is a massive 56mm, putting it right along with Casio’s huge outdoor watches. That’s about 10mm bigger than most Wear OS watches today and a full 8mm bigger than the original. On top of the larger screen, this new refresh of the watch also includes NFC for Google Pay support, a heart rate sensor, and built-in GPS. Diesel also says this watch will last two days on a charge probably thanks to the insane amount of space available inside for a battery.

At the moment we’re not sure of the pricing on this watch, but it will be available in October wherever Diesel smartwatches are sold. There are three variants available with a gunmetal grey case with a brown strap, black case with a gunmetal grey strap, and a black case with a black strap. The processor also isn’t confirmed, but it’s probably safe to assume it’s another Snapdragon Wear 2100. We’ll update this article if more information becomes available.

