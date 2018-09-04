Project Fi discounts LG G7 to $449 & V35 to $599 as Google Pixel 2 XL includes $250 credit

The latest Project Fi deals for September are in and provide notable discounts on the LG V35 and LG G7, as well as the Pixel 2 XL. The Made by Google phone comes with a $250 service credit, while the LG flagships see an instant $300 discount.

Back in May, Project Fi significantly expanded its premium lineup by offering two flagship devices from LG on its network. Thanks to an instant activation discount today, buyers can purchase a 64GB LG G7 for $449 or a $599 LG V35.

The G7 features a 6.1-inch display with 64GB of built-in storage expandable via microSD and a 3,000mAh battery with wireless charging support. There are dual 16MP cameras on the back and a 8MP front-facer with dedicated flash. Meanwhile, the V35 features similar specs but with a notch-free 6-inch pOLED display and slightly larger 3,300mAh battery.

Available since July on the Google MVNO, past offers included service credits and discounts when purchasing two phones.

There is also a new Google Pixel 2 XL deal in the form of a $250 service credit. It goes towards a $20 monthly for unlimited talk and text, as well as $10 per GB of data. Meanwhile, an $80 Bill Protection effectively serves as an unlimited plan. Google notes that the credit will appear 45-60 days after activation. A device must be activated within 30 days of shipping and remain active for another 30 day period.

These “limited-time offers” have no exact expiration beyond “while supplies last and while terms are available on our website.”

A little disco never hurt anybody. And $300 off of any LG device on Fi definitely never hurt anybody.🕺https://t.co/iYuoQ0Zvss pic.twitter.com/Fq4wiunXQB — Project Fi (@projectfi) September 4, 2018

Take a sip and then take this in. ☕ Snag $250 in service credit when you buy and activate your Pixel 2 XL with Fi.https://t.co/wJ3V0mxmjw pic.twitter.com/N2ltNi7pQg — Project Fi (@projectfi) September 2, 2018

