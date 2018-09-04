Review: Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 official cases, and their best alternatives [Video]

You’ve spent over $1,000 on the Note 9, so you’ll probably want to prevent any harm coming to it. The official case lineup has improved more than ever, but they are a little bit pricey. Let’s work out if they are worth your hard earned money and I’ll give you some cheaper alternatives if you don’t quite feel like paying a premium for a good-quality case.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Silicon Case

Straight off the bat, let’s talk about just how nice this silicon case feels. It’s got a great satin look and it feels so comfortable to hold. It’s definitely not a run of the mill cheap silicon case you’ve probably had on a smartphone in the past. This thing feels thick, sturdy and, as you’d expect from an official case, is incredibly precisely designed for your Note 9 to be comfortably encased within.

All buttons are covered and include raised bumps so you can press them comfortably, you still get that satisfying clicky feedback, unlike cheaper alternatives. The case extends just above the screen for a little bit of extra protection, and it also means you can put it flat on a desk without the screen resting on the surface. Although the bottom section is missing, a drop could still cause some problems if it hits the bottom portion of your screen.

That being said, the soft touch silicon massively increases your grip without adding masses of bulk. It’s not a slim case by any stretch, but the interior does include a further soft felt lining that should help prevent scratches from ruining that beautiful glass back. The cutouts for the camera and fingerprint reader leave no portion of the rear glass exposed either.

It’s available for $28 with shipping on Amazon, which is a good price for such a high-quality case. If it’s a little out of your price range, then I’d suggest the slightly cheaper Orzero Liquid Silicon Case, priced at a more wallet-friendly $11 with shipping.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 View Flip Cover

I’m still unsure on this one as a fan of a flip wallet — definitely showing my age here. But I really like the idea that I case still see that always on display without opening my case. It feels sturdy and should keep that screen nice and safe and being laser cut to the Note 9, it ticks all the right boxes.

The cool thing is the ability to look at your lock screen at a glance, and I really like the fact that this doubles as a stand for even more flexibility. Like all of the official Samsung cases, it has a nice soft felt lining to keep that back glass nice and safe without adding too much bulk.

It’s available in a few nicer colors than this brown/copper version, but naturally, I think it would look great on the copper Note 9 — should that be available in your part of the world. It’s available for $59.99 with shipping on Amazon and is well worth the money, but for a cheaper alternative I’d suggest the COTDINFORCA flip case which is available for $10.00 with shipping.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Leather Flip Wallet

Personally my favorite of the three official cases I’ve tried and tested, it’s just such a great all-rounder. The leather is supple yet soft, whilst the inside has a nice felt lining to protect your screen from snags, scuffs and scratches; yet it still retains the option for storage of a few bills or a credit card.

Whilst I don’t personally like folding the case back on itself and stretching the leather, it’s still probably the most comfortable way to hold your phone with both hands. You end up having to hold it open like a miniature book which does get a bit awkward. This is especially frustrating if you put your phone in and out of your pocket, slowing the process of answering a call or replying to a message.

Priced at $59.99 with shipping on Amazon, it’s not cheap. Which is why I recommend the NUAVO Leather flip case available for $14.99 with shipping. It’s much cheaper and includes slightly more space for cards and bank notes.

Get your cases

Silicon cases

View cases

Leather cases