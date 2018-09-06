Instagram announces parent’s guide to help them assist teens with privacy, safety and time

Most parents will want to ensure that their kids are safe online, but that can be tricky when they are unfamiliar with the apps used by their offspring. That’s an issue Instagram set out to address with a new Parent’s Guide …

In A Parent’s Guide, we focus on three things: how to manage privacy, interactions and time on Instagram. We’ve included the basics of our app, and a description of our tools, plus a discussion guide for how parents and guardians can have an open conversation with their teens about Instagram. The discussion questions were developed in collaboration with education and social media expert, Ana Homayoun, M.A., P.P.S., and are designed to help parents and guardians learn more about how teens are using Instagram and to ensure they’re using the app in a positive way.

Instagram says in a blog post that it sought input from a wide range of organizations in compiling the guide.

National PTA, Scholastic, ConnectSafely, National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI), National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA), GLSEN, Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, PFLAG, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Girl Scouts of the USA, and PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center.

You can find the Parent’s Guide here or via the above blog link.

