OnePlus 6 gets second Android 9 Pie open beta w/ improved multi-tasking, more

- Sep. 10th 2018 6:39 am PT

OnePlus has been working on Android 9 Pie for its current flagship, the OnePlus 6, for quite some time. Last week, the first open beta update became available to all OnePlus 6 owners and now, OnePlus has released a second update with some various improvements.

Announced on a recent forum post, OnePlus has started rolling out a second open beta of OxygenOS based on Android 9 Pie. This latest build packs several fixes for various parts of the software, including an optimized multi-tasking UI, better quality for the front-facing camera, and improved power consumption.

While you can download and sideload this update, users who installed the first open beta should be receiving it as an OTA update. You can head over to OnePlus to download the update.

The full changelog follows below:

System

  • Improved stability for Wi-Fi connection
  • Optimized background power consumption control
  • Optimization for the pocket mode to reduce accidental touches

Launcher

  • Optimized multi-tasking UI

Camera

  • Optimized image quality for the front camera

Known Issues

  • Third-Party Apps
    • Some applications may not function as expected when running on this beta version
  • Google Pay service is not working

OnePlus 6

